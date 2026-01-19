Robinson was able to get involved in the offensive game plan in the divisional round after garnering no touches across seven offensive snaps (12 percent) in San Francisco's wild-card round win over the Eagles. The power back was traded to the 49ers this past offseason and offered a true change of pace to Christian McCaffrey's electric running style. Robinson finished the regular season with a 92-400-2 rushing line while appearing in 17 contests behind CMC. The 26-year-old Robinson will become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason and should have no problems finding work after averaging 4.1 YPC across four seasons as a pro.