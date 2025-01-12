Brian Robinson News: Struggles in tough matchup

Robinson was held to 16 yards on 10 carries while catching four of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Robinson failed to generate any running lanes against Pro Bowl DT Vita Vea and the interior of Tampa Bay's defense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels wound up leading the Commanders in carries (13) as the rushing offense was forced to operate outside of the numbers in the second half. Robinson also had to deal with the presence of veteran backup Austin Ekeler, who was activated from IR in Week 18 and poached 11 touches for a combined 53 yards in Sunday's narrow victory. With a shared backfield and a potential pass-heavy game plan set for the divisional round, Robinson makes for a marginal DFS option against the Lions on Saturday.