Brian Thomas: Catches five passes in blowout loss

Thomas secured five of nine targets for 48 yards during Monday's 47-10 loss to the Bills.

The rookie first-round pick finished second on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, but that didn't amount to much production given the overall ineffectiveness of Jacksonville's offense. Thomas has been fairly productive through his first three NFL games with 11 catches for 189 yards and one touchdown.