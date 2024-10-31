Brian Thomas Injury: Another limited practice

Thomas (chest) remained limited at practice Thursday.

As did Gabe Davis (shoulder), which puts the focus on what the duo is able to do at practice Friday in terms of the composition of the Jaguars' Week 9 wideout corps, which will be without Christian Kirk, who is is out for the season with a collarbone injury. Thomas will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Eagles without an injury designation.