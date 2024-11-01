Fantasy Football
Brian Thomas Injury: Game-time decision against Eagles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 1:33pm

Thomas (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Thomas and Gabe Davis (shoulder) both carry questionable designations, while Christian Kirk (collarbone) is unsurprisingly ruled out due to what's expected to be a season-ending injury. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Thomas is less than 100 percent healthy and will be a game-time decision, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL Radio.

