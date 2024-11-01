Brian Thomas Injury: Game-time decision against Eagles
Thomas (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Thomas and Gabe Davis (shoulder) both carry questionable designations, while Christian Kirk (collarbone) is unsurprisingly ruled out due to what's expected to be a season-ending injury. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Thomas is less than 100 percent healthy and will be a game-time decision, per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL Radio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now