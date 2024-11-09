Brian Thomas Injury: Likely to play Sunday
Thomas (chest), who is officially questionable for Week 10, is expected to play in Sunday's contest against Minnesota, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas appears set to play through a chest issue for a second straight week despite reports that emerged in the aftermath of the injury that he could miss 2-to-4 weeks. In last Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, the rookie wideout notched just two catches for a season-low 22 yards, but he was able to log a season-high 90 percent of the Jaguars' offensive snaps. Per Fowler, Gabe Davis -- Jacksonville's No. 2 wideout -- is also slated to suit up Sunday despite a shoulder injury.
