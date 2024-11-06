Brian Thomas Injury: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Thomas (chest) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Thomas played through the injury in Week 9 against the Eagles but was held to a career-low 22 receiving yards. If the standout rookie can upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday and avoid an injury designation Sunday against the Vikings, that could portend a return to his previous level of production, which saw Thomas average 71.6 receiving yards per game and catch five touchdown passes in his first eight NFL games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now