Brian Thomas Injury: Practicing Wednesday, not taking contact
Thomas (shoulder) was present on the field for Wednesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers while sporting a no-contact jersey, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Thomas made an early exit Tuesday for the first of two joint practices after falling on his shoulder while catching a touchdown pass in red-zone drills. Head coach Liam Coen said afterward that Thomas was "alright," though Coen indicated that the Jaguars would likely err on the side of caution and keep the receiver out for Friday's preseason finale versus Tampa Bay. Thomas' return to the field in a day later -- even in what appears to be a limited capacity -- is a good sign that he'll be ready to go for the Jaguars' Sept. 13 season opener versus the Browns.
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