Brian Thomas Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Thomas (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for Gabe Davis (shoulder) -- who was inactive Week 9 -- with Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville relaying Friday that head coach Doug Pederson noted that he was optimistic Davis would be able to play Sunday, while also commending Thomas, who continues to progress, for his "toughness" in fighting through his chest injury last weekend en route to logging a 91 percent snap share in the Jaguars' 28-23 loss to the Eagles. At this stage, it looks like Jacksonville is trending toward having both Thomas and Davis available versus Minnesota, with confirmation of the duo's Week 10 status set to arrive once the team's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.