Brian Thomas Injury: Remains limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Thomas (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Since suffering a chest contusion in the Jaguars' Week 8 loss to the Packers, Thomas has been listed as a limited participant in eight consecutive practices. He hasn't missed any game action because of the injury, playing 90 percent of snaps in a Week 9 loss to the Eagles and 86 percent of snaps in a Week 10 loss to the Vikings. However, Thomas has been limited to a 4-36-0 receiving line on seven targets between those contests, and assuming he's cleared to play again this Sunday against the Lions, he'll profile as a risky option in fantasy lineups. With Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) already ruled out for the Week 11 game, Mac Jones will make a second straight start at quarterback, coming off an ugly outing against the Vikings in which he threw for just 111 yards on 22 attempts while committing three turnovers.

