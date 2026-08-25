Brian Thomas Injury: Shaken up in joint practice
Thomas (upper body) was shaken up after catching a touchdown in joint practice Tuesday but is still in full uniform, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.
The situation is still unfolding, and it's possible that Thomas will return to Tuesday's session. However, Thomas was favoring his shoulder following the aforementioned touchdown grab. There figures to be an update after the Jaguars wrap up practice.
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