Brian Thomas Injury: Should be fine after shoulder scare
Coach Liam Coeh said that Thomas is "alright" after falling on his shoulder in practice, and the team will now focus on getting him ready for Week 1 against the Browns, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.
Thomas had a scare in Tuesday's joint practice, falling on his shoulder on a touchdown grab. Coen reiterated that holding Thomas out for the remainder of the practice period was the smart move. The mention of Cleveland suggests that the team won't risk any further preseason game action for Thomas as they gear up for the regular season.
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