Brian Thomas News: Active as expected in Week 9

Thomas (chest) is active for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Eagles.

The star rookie practiced in limited fashion all week and was believed to be trending toward active status, which is now official. Thomas will have a chance to enjoy his largest target opportunity share yet, considering Christian Kirk (IR, collarbone) and Gabe Davis (shoulder, inactive) are unavailable and Jacksonville could well have to eventually adopt a pass-heavy approach in a game it's a significant road underdog for.