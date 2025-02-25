Brian Thomas News: Locked in as focal point

New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said the team's passing game will run through Thomas, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

That much is clear; the real question is who else will catch passes from Trevor Lawrence on a regular basis. WR Christian Kirk (collarbone) and TE Evan Engram (shoulder) both are entering contract years without any guaranteed money remaining, and WR Gabe Davis (knee) is coming off a disappointing season that ended early with a meniscus tear. Thomas may be at the level where target competition doesn't really matter and teammates are competing with each other rather than him, considering he closed out 2024 with one of the most productive stretches ever seen from a rookie wide receiver (while catching passes from backup QB Mac Jones). After a Week 12 bye, Thomas had six straight games with at least 10 targets and 76 yards, averaging 7.5 receptions for 99.8 yards and 0.83 TDs on 11.7 targets. Similar output over the course of a full season is unlikely even for a player with Thomas' rare combination of size, speed and agility, but it isn't entirely out of the question under Coen, whose lone year as Tampa Bay's playcaller coincided with the top PPR scoring average of Chris Godwin's career (19.7 per game) as well as Mike Evans' best average (17.2) since 2019.