Brian Thomas News: Paces receivers in loss

Thomas secured five of seven targets for 82 yards in the Jaguars' 52-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed once for four yards.

Thomas actually managed to cobble together a solid performance despite the lopsided nature of the loss and the fact he was catching passes from Mac Jones instead of Trevor Lawrence (shoulder). The rookie wideout tied with Evan Engram for the team lead in receptions and targets while setting the pace in receiving yards, recording his highest totals in all three categories since Week 7. Thomas should have a good chance of having Lawrence back under center in a Week 13 home divisional battle against the Texans following a Week 12 bye.