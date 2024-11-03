Brian Thomas News: Quiet game Sunday
Thomas had two receptions (four targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Thomas saw his production take a hit in Week 9 following a pair of outings with 60-plus yards and a touchdown in each. The 2024 first-round selection has still been a strong fantasy asset with 35 receptions, 595 yards and five touchdowns through nine contests this season. Thomas will look to resume his scoring ways in next Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
