Brian Thomas News: Quiet in Week 10 loss
Thomas caught two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings.
The rookie first-round pick played 86 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps but saw fewer than five targets for the third straight game. The Jaguars struggled to move the ball with Mac Jones under center, and Thomas' fantasy upside is likely to be limited while Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is unavailable.
