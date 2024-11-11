Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brian Thomas headshot

Brian Thomas News: Quiet in Week 10 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Thomas caught two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings.

The rookie first-round pick played 86 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps but saw fewer than five targets for the third straight game. The Jaguars struggled to move the ball with Mac Jones under center, and Thomas' fantasy upside is likely to be limited while Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is unavailable.

Brian Thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now