Brian Thomas headshot

Brian Thomas News: Ready to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Thomas (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Jaguars listed Thomas as questionable for the second week in a row due to the chest contusion he suffered in a Week 8 loss to the Packers, but he'll once again suit up despite being a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday. In the Jaguars' Week 9 loss to the Eagles, Thomas' playing time wasn't affected -- he played 90 percent of the offensive snaps -- but he was contained to two catches for 22 yards on four targets. He should continue to see ample snaps as Jacksonville's No. 1 wideout in Week 10, though Thomas will be working with a new quarterback in Mac Jones, who is stepping in for the injured Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).

Brian Thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars
