Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brian Thomas headshot

Brian Thomas News: Remains bright spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Thomas recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Titans.

Thomas was one of the few players to get going in an ugly offensive showing from both teams. He delivered splash plays of 31 and 21 yards on the Jaguars' only touchdown drive of the game, setting up a rushing score for Tank Bigsby. Despite otherwise being limited to short gains, Thomas has at least 75 receiving yards and four receptions in each of his last three games.

Brian Thomas
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now