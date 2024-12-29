Brian Thomas News: Strong close to campaign continues

Thomas recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Titans. He added one rush for 18 yards.

Thomas has been on an impressive run of production, particularly considering Mac Jones has been his quarterback. That continued Sunday, as he was the focal point of Jacksonville's passing attack and delivered long catches of 31 and 17 yards. He capped his performance with an impressive 11-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to all but clinch victory for the Jaguars. Thomas has at least 80 receiving yards or a touchdown in six straight contests.