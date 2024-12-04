Britain Covey Injury: Estimated as DNP

Covey (neck) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Covey suffered a neck injury during a punt return in the second half of the Eagles' 24-19 win over the Ravens this past Sunday. Although the Eagles' session Wednesday was a walkthrough, his DNP still doesn't bode well for his chances of playing against the Panthers on Sunday. Covey will have to return to practice over the next two days in order to have a chance at suiting up for Week 14.