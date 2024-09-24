Britain Covey Injury: Heads to IR

The Eagles placed Covey (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Though the Eagles haven't provided a precise diagnosis of the shoulder injury Covey sustained in Sunday's 15-12 win over the Saints, his move to IR ensures that he'll miss at least the next four games. Philadelphia signed tight end Jack Stoll to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move, while Cooper DeJean is likely in line to serve as the Eagles' punt returner in Covey's absence.