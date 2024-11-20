Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Britain Covey headshot

Britain Covey Injury: Logs full practice in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 3:21pm

Covey (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Eagles designated Covey to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he opened the week strong as a full participant for Philadelphia's first official practice. If he's able practice without limitations over the next two days, Covey could be activated off IR and be available for Sunday's game against the Rams. Over the first three games of the regular season, he logged seven catches on as many targets for 34 yards.

Britain Covey
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now