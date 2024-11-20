Britain Covey Injury: Logs full practice in return

Covey (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The Eagles designated Covey to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he opened the week strong as a full participant for Philadelphia's first official practice. If he's able practice without limitations over the next two days, Covey could be activated off IR and be available for Sunday's game against the Rams. Over the first three games of the regular season, he logged seven catches on as many targets for 34 yards.