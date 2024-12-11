Britain Covey Injury: Opens week with limited practice
Covey (neck) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Covey hurt his neck Week 13 against Baltimore and missed this past Sunday's victory versus Carolina. By beginning this week with a limited practice session, Covey could potentially return to action Sunday against Pittsburgh. If Covey can play, his impact would likely be felt mostly on special teams, as he has worked as Philadelphia's lead punt returner while seeing limited snaps on offense.
