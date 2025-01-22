Britain Covey Injury: Practice window opens

The Eagles announced Wednesday that Covey (neck) has been designated for return from IR, which opens his 21-day practice window, Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Covey is being designated to return to practice at his earliest date of eligibility, which may bode well for his chances for gaining clearance to play in time for Sunday's home NFC Championship Game against the Commanders. Once he's gained full medical clearance and retakes the field, the third-year wideout will contribute in a depth role on offense, as well as taking work in the return game.