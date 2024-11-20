Britain Covey Injury: Returning to practice

Covey (shoulder) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Covey has been sidelined since Week 3 by the injury, but his return to the field is officially in motion. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be added to the active roster, but he could play as soon as Sunday against the Rams if he's healthy enough to do so.