Britain Covey Injury: Ruled out to face Washington
Covey (neck), who remains on IR, was limited in practice Friday and is ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Commanders.
Covey logged three consecutive 'limited' practice sessions this week, but he won't be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Washington. His next chance to return will arrive if Philadelphia advances to the Super Bowl via a win over the Commanders.
