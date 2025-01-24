Fantasy Football
Britain Covey headshot

Britain Covey Injury: Ruled out to face Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 1:28pm

Covey (neck), who remains on IR, was limited in practice Friday and is ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Commanders.

Covey logged three consecutive 'limited' practice sessions this week, but he won't be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Washington. His next chance to return will arrive if Philadelphia advances to the Super Bowl via a win over the Commanders.

