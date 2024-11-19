Britain Covey Injury: Still nursing shoulder issue

Covey (shoulder) has not been designated to return to practice from the injured reserve list after Week 11, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Covey has missed the Eagles' last seven games due to a broken shoulder he suffered in Week 3 at New Orleans, and it appears he'll probably have to sit out at least one more as Week 12 approaches. It also looks like he may have a slightly different role awaiting him when he returns, as special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that rookie second-rounder Cooper DeJean would retain a spot in Philadelphia's punt-return unit even after Covey becomes available again.