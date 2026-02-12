Britain Covey headshot

Britain Covey News: Limited offensive work in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Covey caught two of four targets for 20 yards across six regular-season games in 2025. Additionally, he tallied 125 kick-return yards and 124 punt-return yards.

Covey spent most of his 2025 campaign with Philadelphia's practice squad before joining the active roster ahead of Week 13. He was primarily limited to special teams, outside of the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Commanders, when he caught two passes for 20 yards while playing 35 offensive snaps. The Utah product also did not log an offensive snap in the wild-card loss to the 49ers but tallied 61 kick-return yards. Set to enter unrestricted free agency, Covey could find work as a return specialist ahead of the 2026 season.

Britain Covey
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Britain Covey
