Britain Covey News: Reinstated from injured reserve

The Eagles activated Covey (shoulder) from injured reserve Saturday, and he carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams.

Covey suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3 against the Saints, which forced him to be sidelined for the Eagles' last seven games. The 27-year-old wideout was a full participant in practice all week, and he's progressed through his injury enough to play Sunday. Covey has logged seven catches on as many targets for 34 yards in three regular-season games.