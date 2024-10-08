Fantasy Football
British Brooks Injury: Expects to move to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 8, 2024 at 10:14am

Brooks is expected to be placed on Houston's injured reserve list as he deals with a knee injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The knee issue that he picked up during Sunday's game versus the Bills is apparently a serious one, and it looks like Brooks will have to miss at least four games as he recovers. He's made most of his contributions this year on special teams, so the Texans will need to try to find a way to replace his production in that phase in the meantime.

