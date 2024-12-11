Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brittain Brown headshot

Brittain Brown News: Back with Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

The Seahawks signed Brown to their practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The 24-year-old running back was dropped from the Seahawks' practice squad in late November, but it now appears the team has had a change of heart. Brown most recently appeared in a regular-season NFL game with the Raiders in 2022, playing 61 special-teams snaps and failing to record a stat.

Brittain Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now