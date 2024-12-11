Brittain Brown News: Back with Seattle
The Seahawks signed Brown to their practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
The 24-year-old running back was dropped from the Seahawks' practice squad in late November, but it now appears the team has had a change of heart. Brown most recently appeared in a regular-season NFL game with the Raiders in 2022, playing 61 special-teams snaps and failing to record a stat.
Brittain Brown
Free Agent
