Brittain Brown headshot

Brittain Brown News: Let go by Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

The Seahawks cut Brown from the practice squad Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

After failing to make the Raiders' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, Brown signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Sept. 18. The 2022 seventh-rounder has not been elevated to the active roster this season, and he'll now look to catch on with a team in need of running back depth.

Brittain Brown
 Free Agent
