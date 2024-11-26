Brittain Brown News: Let go by Seattle
The Seahawks cut Brown from the practice squad Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
After failing to make the Raiders' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, Brown signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Sept. 18. The 2022 seventh-rounder has not been elevated to the active roster this season, and he'll now look to catch on with a team in need of running back depth.
Brittain Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now