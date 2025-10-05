The report notes that doctors have indicated rest is the tight end's path to moving past the issue, an approach that Schefter suggests Bowers has reluctant to take. On Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Bowers is trending toward not playing Sunday, while reports also surfaced that fellow TE Michael Mayer (concussion) was in line to remain sidelined this week. In the event that both players are made inactive for the Raiders' 1:00 ET kickoff, Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon and Albert Okwuegbunam would be the team's available options at tight end versus Indianapolis.