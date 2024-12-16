Fantasy Football
Brock Bowers headshot

Brock Bowers News: Another quiet game Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:30pm

Bowers finished with three receptions (on six targets) for 35 yards in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons.

Bowers saw his usage suppressed for the second week in a row, also finishing below 50 yards receiving for the third time in four contests. Backup tight end Michael Mayer (1-11-0) didn't cut into the starter's workload like we saw Week 14, so the low usage was a result of the Raiders' game plan against Atlanta. Despite his recent dry spell, Bowers is a tremendous talent who is worth starting Week 16 against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
