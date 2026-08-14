Brock Bowers headshot

Brock Bowers News: Limited to one snap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Bowers started Thursday's preseason opener against Arizona and came out of the game after one snap.

The Raiders' other starters, including QB Kirk Cousins and RB Ashton Jeanty, continued to play throughout the opening drive. Not that this needed reinforcement, but the early exit is yet another sign of Bowers' massive importance to the Las Vegas offense. We may not see him again until Week 1 against Miami.

Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
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