Brock Bowers News: Limited to one snap
Bowers started Thursday's preseason opener against Arizona and came out of the game after one snap.
The Raiders' other starters, including QB Kirk Cousins and RB Ashton Jeanty, continued to play throughout the opening drive. Not that this needed reinforcement, but the early exit is yet another sign of Bowers' massive importance to the Las Vegas offense. We may not see him again until Week 1 against Miami.
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