Brock Bowers News: Modest Week 8 line

Bowers recorded five receptions on five targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Bowers made the most of his opportunity in Sunday's loss, as three of his five catches went for double-digit yards. However, he saw his lowest target total since Week 4, as Gardner Minshew distributed targets fairly evenly among the Raiders' skill-position players. Lack of volume isn't likely to be a concern often moving forward, as Minshew has looked to Bowers increasingly as the season has progressed.