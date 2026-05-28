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Brock Bowers News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Bowers (knee) is participating in OTAs this week, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Bowers originally injured his knee in Week 1 against the Patriots last season and dealt with the injury all year, missing Weeks 5-7 before being shut down for Weeks 17 and 18 in a lost season for Las Vegas. Bowers appeared in 12 games in his second NFL campaign and finished with 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 targets. He'll now be catching passes from Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza this summer, as the two quarterbacks are in a competition for the Week 1 job.

Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
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