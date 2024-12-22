Brock Bowers News: Reaches 1,000 receiving yards

Bowers recorded 11 receptions on 13 targets for 99 yards in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars.

Bowers benefitted from the return of Aidan O'Connell, drawing 13 targets on O'Connell's 38 attempts. He was largely limited to short gains, though he did log a pair of catches that went for 32 and 17 yards. Bowers impressively topped 1,000 receiving yards with the performance and has quickly emerged as an elite pass-catching tight end during his rookie campaign despite subpar quarterback play.