Brock Bowers News: Rewrites record books in Week 17

Bowers caught all seven of his targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints.

In the process, Bowers set three different records. His 108 catches on the season is a new high-water mark for any Raider, breaking the record set by Darren Waller in 2020. Bowers also set a new NFL rookie receptions mark, besting Puka Nacua's 105 catches from last year. Most impressively, Bowers' 1,144 receiving yards is the most in NFL history by a rookie tight end, breaking the record held by Mike Ditka since 1961. Bowers will have one more game to add to his historic totals, as he's set to take on the Chargers in Week 18.