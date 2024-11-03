Brock Bowers News: Scores late receiving TD

Bowers secured five of eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 41-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Bowers had a quiet day for the most part despite the favorable matchup against a Bengals defense that had struggled against tight ends. However, he salvaged his fantasy day late with a 22-yard touchdown grab from the arm of Desmond Ridder with 41 seconds remaining, which served as only his second receiving score of his career. Bowers will continue serving as one of the primary targets for either Gardner Minshew or Ridder in a Week 11 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 17 following a Week 10 bye.