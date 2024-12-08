Brock Bowers News: Underwhelming numbers in loss

Bowers brought in three of five targets for 49 yards in the Raiders' 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for three yards.

Bowers came into the game with a pair of 100-yard tallies in the previous three contests and was facing a defense that had been vulnerable to tight ends all season. However, Bowers was largely contained by the Buccaneers, with fellow tight end Michael Mayer doing the majority of the damage at the position with a 7-68 line on nine targets. However, Bowers did turn in a 25-yard catch, and his final reception of the day, a 12-yard grab with 27 seconds remaining, vaulted him into the record books for most receptions by a rookie tight end (87). Bowers next takes aim at the vulnerable Falcons defense in a Week 15 home matchup on Monday night, Dec. 16.