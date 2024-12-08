Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brock Bowers headshot

Brock Bowers News: Underwhelming numbers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 4:33pm

Bowers brought in three of five targets for 49 yards in the Raiders' 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for three yards.

Bowers came into the game with a pair of 100-yard tallies in the previous three contests and was facing a defense that had been vulnerable to tight ends all season. However, Bowers was largely contained by the Buccaneers, with fellow tight end Michael Mayer doing the majority of the damage at the position with a 7-68 line on nine targets. However, Bowers did turn in a 25-yard catch, and his final reception of the day, a 12-yard grab with 27 seconds remaining, vaulted him into the record books for most receptions by a rookie tight end (87). Bowers next takes aim at the vulnerable Falcons defense in a Week 15 home matchup on Monday night, Dec. 16.

Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now