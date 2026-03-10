Brock Hoffman headshot

Brock Hoffman News: Headed to Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Steelers are expected to sign Hoffman to a one-year deal, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Hoffman has spent his entire four-year career with Dallas, where he appeared in 54 games and made 16 starts. The 26-year-old can play both guard and center and could have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot on Pittsburgh's offensive line during the upcoming campaign.

Brock Hoffman
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Hoffman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Hoffman See More
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: Cowboys vs. Packers
NFL
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: Cowboys vs. Packers
Author Image
Mario Puig
163 days ago