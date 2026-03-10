Brock Hoffman News: Headed to Pittsburgh
The Steelers are expected to sign Hoffman to a one-year deal, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Hoffman has spent his entire four-year career with Dallas, where he appeared in 54 games and made 16 starts. The 26-year-old can play both guard and center and could have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot on Pittsburgh's offensive line during the upcoming campaign.
Brock Hoffman
Free Agent
