Brock Hoffman News: No deal at this time
Contrary to a previous report, Hoffman hasn't agreed to a contract with the Steelers, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
Saunders contradicts a previous report by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, although the former relayed that a deal could still happen in the future. At this time, Hoffman appears to be weighing his options. The 26-year-old has played both guard and center and could push for a starting job at his next landing spot.
