Brock Hoffman News: Signs with Pittsburgh

The Steelers have signed Hoffman to a one-year contract, Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

This connection has been rumored to be in the works for over a week and appears to have finally come to fruition. Hoffman played in all 51 regular-season games for Dallas over the past three campaigns, making 16 starts during that span. He could compete for the starting role at left guard with Pittsburgh and is also able to line up at center.