Brock Lampe Injury: On practice field at OTAs

Lampe (undisclosed) is participating during the Patriots' OTAs.

Lampe spent the entire 2025 season on New England's injured reserve list, but he's apparently now in good enough shape to work with the team in at least a limited capacity. After the Patriots signed fullback Reggie Gilliam to a three-year contract during free agency, Lampe looks like a longshot to make the final 53-man roster for 2026.