Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brock Purdy headshot

Brock Purdy Injury: Injury not believed to be serious

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 9:03pm

Speaking after Monday night's loss to the Lions, coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy's elbow injury isn't believed to be serious, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but the belief is that he's dealing with a nerve issue while initial tests on his surgically-repaired UCL came back okay, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Purdy was injured very late in the fourth quarter, and he was seen having his right arm examined on the sideline as Joshua Dobbs closed out the loss. With nothing to play for in Week 18 against Arizona, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Niners end Purdy's season a week early.

Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now