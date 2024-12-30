Brock Purdy Injury: Leaves late with elbow injury

Purdy (elbow) completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 377 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing three times for 12 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 40-34 loss to Detroit.

Purdy danced around a pair of interceptions in order to deliver a gaudy fantasy score for fantasy managers Week 17. The 25-year-old left some points on the table when he was forced to exit Monday's contest after absorbing a hard hit from a blind-side sack just inside of the two-minute warning. Backup Joshua Dobbs finished the scoring drive for San Francisco before time expired. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Purdy is dealing with an injury to his right elbow and will undergo further tests Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It is worth noting that the injury sustained was to the same elbow that the signal-caller underwent surgery on to repair a torn UCL after injuring it in the 2022 NFC Championship against the Eagles. Purdy should be deemed questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Cardinals until more information is disclosed by the team.