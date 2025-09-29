Shanahan mentioned that estimating Purdy's availability for Week 5 is "a totally different element" due to the short window of preparation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Rams, per Lombardi. In returning from his two-game absence due to shoulder and toe issues, Purdy completed 22 of 38 pass attempts for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions versus Jacksonville, a relatively productive performance despite his already-depleted receiving corps losing Ricky Pearsall (knee) in the second half. Though Shanahan expressed optimism that Pearsall is only dealing with a "minor PCL" injury, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the second-year wideout's status for Thursday Night Football appears in jeopardy. Star tight end George Kittle (hamstring) won't be eligible to return from IR until Week 6 at the earliest, while Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports that Juan Jennings (undisclosed) is also considered up-in-the-air to face Los Angeles on the road.