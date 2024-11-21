Brock Purdy Injury: No media session Thursday

The 49ers announced Purdy won't speak with the media Thursday as he instead received treatment on his sore right shoulder, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Purdy typically meets with members of the media after the second practice of every week, but at Thursday's session he threw only during warmups -- which is more than he did Wednesday -- before leaving the field at the beginning of the third period, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. Purdy proceeded to go down as a limited participant for a second day in a row, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. If Purdy isn't able to suit up Sunday at Green Bay, Brandon Allen would be under center for the 49ers in Week 12.